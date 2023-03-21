BreakingNews
Warren County woman guilty of conspiracy in latest Oath Keepers Jan. 6 trial
Oakwood schools reviewing education services for students with disabilities

Credit: FILE

Credit: FILE

By , Staff Writer
18 minutes ago

OAKWOOD — A review of Oakwood City School District’s services for students with disabilities is being conducted.

The district is collecting feedback from families regarding “programs, services and processes put in place for our students with disabilities,” according to the district.

In-person sessions have been held and an online survey is available for residents who may not be able to attend the forums.

Another session is set for Wednesday from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the community room at Wright Memorial Public Library while the online survey is available through Friday, according to the district.

Oakwood is working with the Montgomery County Educational Service Center on the issue.

“The purpose of these discussions is to identify the best way to serve our students and improve outcomes for them,” Oakwood’s website states.

The six-question survey seeks guiding questions on a variety of issues, intervention processes and supports, communication, resources and outcomes, among them.

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

