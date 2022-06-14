Oakwood schools seek tax levy renewal on fall election ballot

BreakingNews
CDC confirms first monkeypox case in Ohio
OAKWOOD — Residents in the Oakwood school district can expect to vote on the renewal of a 1.8-mill permanent improvement levy on the November ballot.

The school district’s board of education voted Monday night to place the five-year tax issue before voters Nov. 8.

If approved by voters, the renewal would not increase taxes, continuing to cost a homeowner whose property is valued at $100,000 about $50 a year, Oakwood Treasurer Tiffany Hiser said.

ExploreEARLIER: Kettering moves to keep fireworks ban before Ohio law change

The tax is expected to generate about $534,000 in revenue in its first year, records show. It would be used for issues “including but not limited to repairing, rebuilding, maintaining, and equipping buildings, structures, equipment, and grounds and providing other improvements,” according to Oakwood records.

Voters in the school district have approved the levy each time it has been on the ballot since the late 1970s, officials have said.

That includes four elections since 2000, all of which saw at least 70% of the ballots cast in favor of the renewal.

ExploreEARLIER: Longevity of Kettering city managers called ‘very unusual’ as new search starts

