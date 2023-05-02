Oakwood to ask for public input on changing major intersection to roundabout

From this point, Oakwood said that the traffic signal study would involve creating videos and other material to show how a roundabout at the 5-points intersection would work, and then holding three open house events to present those materials.

The open houses are scheduled for 6-8 p.m. on June 14, June 29 and July 11 at the Oakwood Community Center.

The city also said that it will mail detailed information about the roundabout option and how to provide input and feedback to all Oakwood citizens and businesses.

“No decision will be made until a thorough analysis is completed that details the pros and cons of traditional signalization versus a roundabout, and until city leaders receive feedback from the citizens of Oakwood and the general public,” Klopsch said in the release.