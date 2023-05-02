X

Oakwood to ask for public input on changing major intersection to roundabout

Credit: JIM NOELKER

40 minutes ago

After a traffic light study, the city of Oakwood is now planning to ask for public input as it considers changing the 5-Points intersection of Far Hills Avenue (state Route 48), Oakwood Avenue and Thruston Boulevard into a roundabout.

Oakwood planned the study of the six-way intersection late last year as part of its large plan to upgrade its traffic signals, 10 of which are on Route 48/Far Hills Avenue.

ExploreRoundabout being explored for major Oakwood intersection on Ohio 48

At the time, Oakwood City Manager Norbert Klopsch said the study would hopefully recommend whether the city should consider “something dramatically different” like a roundabout, but he was unsure if that was feasible or practical.

In a release, Oakwood said that “At this point in the study, there is sufficient evidence to consider the construction of a roundabout.”

It added that there is “extensive” support for this choice, including other studies that found roundabouts reduce accidents and improve traffic efficiency.

From this point, Oakwood said that the traffic signal study would involve creating videos and other material to show how a roundabout at the 5-points intersection would work, and then holding three open house events to present those materials.

The open houses are scheduled for 6-8 p.m. on June 14, June 29 and July 11 at the Oakwood Community Center.

The city also said that it will mail detailed information about the roundabout option and how to provide input and feedback to all Oakwood citizens and businesses.

“No decision will be made until a thorough analysis is completed that details the pros and cons of traditional signalization versus a roundabout, and until city leaders receive feedback from the citizens of Oakwood and the general public,” Klopsch said in the release.

