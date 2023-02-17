Oakwood’s next schools leader focused on ‘student-centered’ education

Starting Aug. 1, when his $175,000 annual salary begins, Gupta will be in charge of a combined high school/junior high, two elementaries and a kindergarten building.

That smaller environment should help build relationships faster for Gupta, who is “focused on supporting the whole child and doing what is best for students,” according to Oakwood school board President John Wilson.

The top pick earlier this month among 23 candidates from six states, the Miami University graduate “differentiated himself in his highly relational style of leadership,” Wilson said in an email. “Education is the business of people, and Dr. Gupta is a people-first leader.”

He described Gupta as “a leader with great character and above all, student-centered.”

Gupta said in Oakwood’s screening process, he emphasized the “unifying vision” he could bring to the district.

“I think I tend to bring this idea of community partnerships and developing culture. Developing relationships is very strong to me,” he said.

“I’m not looking to use this position to climb to the next position,” Gupta added. “My goal is this is a move we’re taking as a family, and that long-term decisions are going to be important over the short-term decisions. We’re going to make a long-term commitment (as to) how we get there and sustain it over time.”

“The idea of how you put things into action — I’ve demonstrated that.”

As with Oakwood, Worthington has a master facilities plan. The past two years, Gupta has helped lead the suburban Columbus district’s work to renovate the middle schools and high schools, Worthington records show.

His Oakwood transition will include communicating with the district’s central office, building principals, board members and others in the coming months, he said.

Gupta’s youngest son is set to graduate high school in the spring, after which packing will begin with the goal of moving to Oakwood in July, he said.

Oakwood, he said, has “a high level of commitment not just in words, but there’s energy behind it in how they want to support it through action.”

NEIL GUPTA

• Job titles: Future Oakwood City Schools superintendent; current Worthington schools secondary education director.

• Experience: 25 years in education; 19 years as an administrator in Ashland, New Albany and Worthington, where he has worked since 2015.

• Education: Bachelor’s degree in education, Miami University; master’s degree in educational curriculum and instruction, Ashland University; doctorate in educational leadership, Ashland.

• Family: Wife Kari; two sons, a University of Dayton senior and an Olentangy High School senior.