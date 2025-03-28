O’Charley’s to open new brick-and-mortar concept called ‘Underground Chuck’ near Dayton Mall

The operators of O’Charley’s are bringing a new brick-and-mortar concept to the Dayton area.

Underground Chuck’s is coming soon to 2260 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Miami Twp. This is the former location of O’Charley’s that closed in August 2023.

“It is always a difficult decision to close a store but based on a variety of industry challenges and the macro-economic environment over the last few years, we closed these O’Charley’s locations,” O’Charley’s CEO W. Craig Barber said in a statement at the time.

ExplorePrevious Coverage: O’Charley’s closes 2 locations in Dayton area

The O’Charley’s at 7030 Miller Lane in Dayton had also closed.

“Underground Chuck’s will have wings, handcrafted Angus burgers and USDA Choice steaks, along with a great selection of craft beers, signature cocktails and a laid-back vibe,” an Underground Chuck’s spokesperson said.

According to the restaurant’s website, Chuck is a kitchen legend who dodges the spotlight and focuses on “creating magic on a plate.”

ExploreDolly’s Burgers & Shakes CEO says people will find new things on menu

“We love the Dayton community and look forward to serving them terrific food in a friendly, welcoming environment once again,” the spokesperson said. “Stay tuned for more details in the coming weeks, including when doors will open!”

MORE DETAILS

Underground Chucks is hiring hosts, servers, line cooks, dishwashers and bartenders for this location.

For more information, visit undergroundchucks.com or the restaurant’s Facebook page (@UndergroundChucks).

