ODOT asks for public comment for Centerville road stabilizing project

ODOT said that the project will realign the roadway, widen it, add new curbs and gutters and stabilize the embankment. Construction would start summer 2027 and end in late 2028.

According to ODOT documents, the city would also replace an existing, undersized water line, install new storm water facilities and relocate overhead and underground utilities along the route.

The road would be closed to through traffic for about eight months due to the construction.

Construction could also have “limited permanent and temporary impacts” to Sugar Creek, which runs parallel to the road, documents said.

Comments on the proposed plan can be submitted to Tricia Bishop at the department of transportation by calling 937-497-6721 or emailing Tricia.Bishop@dot.ohio.gov.