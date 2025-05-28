ODOT asks for public comment for Centerville road stabilizing project

45 minutes ago
The Ohio Department of Transportation is asking for public comments on a project to stabilize the slope along the south side of Centerville Station Road in Centerville.

According to a release, the proposed work area starts around Bill Yeck Park and continues about half a mile to the east, before it intersects with Wilmington Pike.

ODOT said that the project will realign the roadway, widen it, add new curbs and gutters and stabilize the embankment. Construction would start summer 2027 and end in late 2028.

According to ODOT documents, the city would also replace an existing, undersized water line, install new storm water facilities and relocate overhead and underground utilities along the route.

The road would be closed to through traffic for about eight months due to the construction.

Construction could also have “limited permanent and temporary impacts” to Sugar Creek, which runs parallel to the road, documents said.

Comments on the proposed plan can be submitted to Tricia Bishop at the department of transportation by calling 937-497-6721 or emailing Tricia.Bishop@dot.ohio.gov.

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.