Officials debate proper approach to Troy downtown properties

TROY — There’s been quite a bit of discussion around Troy lately about demolition of buildings and parking options in the downtown area.
The Troy City Council voted Nov. 15 to place moratoriums on new parking lot construction and on issuing “certificates of appropriateness for demolition” to allow for review of the city’s regulations — which will include a look at what other communities have been seeing.
Requests by some council members for moratoriums followed a controversial Oct. 11 vote by the city Planning Commission on a proposal to demolish the Tavern building on West Main Street that was damaged in the January 2020 tornado.
The commission, and eventually the board of zoning appeals, both voted 4-3 to approve the demolition permit. That ruling could still be appealed in Common Pleas Court.
Discussions of possibly using the space for parking if the building would be removed led to Councilman Jeff Schilling’s questions about the need for more parking lots downtown and the best use of property in that area.
”Downtown Troy’s vibe and excitement is a direct result of the people who work, live and visit downtown Troy to shop and be entertained. Every time a building or home is torn down in downtown Troy, an opportunity is lost for a business to locate or a family to live in downtown,” Schilling wrote in a statement to council.
The last time the demolition regulations were updated was in 2009.
City council’s community and economic development committee recommended the moratorium, saying, ”During some of the deliberations on the applications, the Planning Commission has raised issues regarding definitions, subjectivity, criteria, standards, etc.”
Each parking lot or green space placed in the downtown “directly threatens the long-term viability of the downtown,” Schilling said.
Council member Todd Severt also called for a moratorium and review.
He noted the change in reuse plans for the Tavern building property at 112-118 W. Main St. The initial proposal was a parking lot, but a subsequent proposal called for a grass lot. That proposal to purchase is pending while due diligence is being performed. That offer includes a condition for building demolition with an eye toward developing a boutique hotel on the site, the planning commission was told.
The new BZA ruling, which is subject to appeal, would require the owner to apply for new construction of a replacement structure within 90 days.
”We do not need a parking lot filling the gap tooth between the buildings,” Severt said. “The moratorium would allow time to assess and assure that any change in the lot (with building removal) has it shovel-ready to “redevelop in a fashion consistent with our beautiful downtown,” he said.
The parking lot moratorium period will allow for reviews — there have been five studies of downtown parking done in the past 50 plus years.
Council approved a 180-day moratorium on the demolition permits and a 90-day moratorium on the granting of applications for new parking lots. Council could end the moratoriums earlier, if it wanted, said Council member Lynne Snee.
