Officials debate proper approach to Troy downtown properties

”Downtown Troy’s vibe and excitement is a direct result of the people who work, live and visit downtown Troy to shop and be entertained. Every time a building or home is torn down in downtown Troy, an opportunity is lost for a business to locate or a family to live in downtown,” Schilling wrote in a statement to council.

The last time the demolition regulations were updated was in 2009.

City council’s community and economic development committee recommended the moratorium, saying, ”During some of the deliberations on the applications, the Planning Commission has raised issues regarding definitions, subjectivity, criteria, standards, etc.”

Each parking lot or green space placed in the downtown “directly threatens the long-term viability of the downtown,” Schilling said.

Council member Todd Severt also called for a moratorium and review.

He noted the change in reuse plans for the Tavern building property at 112-118 W. Main St. The initial proposal was a parking lot, but a subsequent proposal called for a grass lot. That proposal to purchase is pending while due diligence is being performed. That offer includes a condition for building demolition with an eye toward developing a boutique hotel on the site, the planning commission was told.

The new BZA ruling, which is subject to appeal, would require the owner to apply for new construction of a replacement structure within 90 days.

”We do not need a parking lot filling the gap tooth between the buildings,” Severt said. “The moratorium would allow time to assess and assure that any change in the lot (with building removal) has it shovel-ready to “redevelop in a fashion consistent with our beautiful downtown,” he said.

The parking lot moratorium period will allow for reviews — there have been five studies of downtown parking done in the past 50 plus years.

Council approved a 180-day moratorium on the demolition permits and a 90-day moratorium on the granting of applications for new parking lots. Council could end the moratoriums earlier, if it wanted, said Council member Lynne Snee.

