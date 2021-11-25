Oh, Christmas tree! Increasing demand, decreased supply of live trees driving up costs, may leave some in the cold

“Consumers who delay their tree purchase will face limited selection and fewer options than in years past,” the association said in a recent news release.

Caption A street sign among the trees at Carl and Dorothy Young's Cut Your Own Christmas Tree Farm Friday. BILL LACKEY/STAFF Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Ben Young stood last week at the end of Santa Claus Lane, the path that runs through his family’s ­­­50-acre Carl & Dorothy Young’s Christmas Tree Farm outside Yellow Springs, as workers drilled tree stand holes in cut trees preparing for the business to open on Nov. 26. They are not requiring appointments.

The farm was extremely busy last year, Young said.

“A lot of folks were anxious to get out of the house and get a real tree,” he said. “What we do here is where you can go out and cut your own, so it’s kind of more the experience. We’re selling the family time together … create some memories, take some pictures and get a tree.”

Caption Ben Young is surrounded by acres of Christmas trees Friday at Carl and Dorothy Young's Cut Your Own Christmas Tree Farm. BILL LACKEY/STAFF Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Young’s grows primarily Canaan fir trees — a relative of the iconic Frazier fir, which doesn’t grow in Ohio — as well as white pine, Norway spruce and white fir. They also buy extra trees from other farms. Young wanted to ship in some bigger trees to offer this year but couldn’t because of the cost of trucking.

“During the recession, some guys quit planting. In this business you’ve got to plan 10 years ahead of time if you’re going to have a big tree, so that threw a bunch of folks behind,” he said. “Demand is growing faster than the trees.”