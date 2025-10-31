Ohio adopts new congressional map with 12-3 GOP advantage

Credit: Provided Credit: Provided

Ohio’s new map makes its most in three districts currently held by Democrats. By redrawing boundaries, the new plan weakens Democrats’ chances in the Cincinnati area’s OH-1 and in the Toledo area’s OH-9, while solidifying Democrats’ hold over the Akron area’s OH-13.

In OH-1, a toss-up district won twice in a row by U.S. Rep. Greg Landsman, D-Cincinnati, the district will shift from what is now eastern Hamilton County and all of Warren County to a new shape of southern Hamilton County and all of Warren and Clinton counties.

OH-1’s projected partisan index, calculated by statewide voting patterns from 2014 through 2024, favors Republicans 52% to 47%. It’s the second-most competitive congressional district, on paper.

The plan similarly dilutes Democratic voting power in OH-9 in northeast Ohio, which was previously a toss-up district that has twice narrowly elected U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur, D-Toledo. The new district leans Republican 54.5% to 45.5%.

The plan maintains Democrats’ existing strongholds in Columbus’ OH-3 and in Cleveland’s OH-11 and throws Democrats a bone in Akron, where U.S. Rep. Emilia Sykes, D-Akron, will have a 52% to 48% advantage.

The remaining 12 districts, currently represented by Republicans, are relatively unchanged, politically.

In the Dayton area, OH-10, long held by U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton, would maintain a sturdy 10-point Republican advantage.

One notable change is that Turner would pick up a portion of Butler County and no longer represent Springfield, which would be folded into the heavily Republican district OH-4, currently held by U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Urbana. OH-4 has a 71.2% Republican index.

OH-15, which currently sprawls from Franklin County through Clark and Miami counties to Shelby County, is similarly oddly shaped in the new plan, except this time it stops in Miami County and instead extends southward into Highland and Pickaway counties. Currently held by U.S. Rep. Mike Carey, R-Columbus, the new-look district has a 55.2% Republican index. It is the third-most competitive district in the state.

Several other municipalities in the Miami Valley will see themselves under entirely new representation in Washington, D.C.

