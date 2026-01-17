Ohio Army National Guard’s members expected to be deployed

Amelia Bernabei runs into the arms of her father, SSgt. Joey Bernabei, Friday, Jan. 12, 2024 at the conclussion of a Call To Duty Ceremony honoring the Ohio Army National Guard's 1137th Signal Company who are deploying for nine months in Support of U.S. Central Command. About 30 members of the Springfield Company are deploying and participated in the ceremony at The First Christian Church on Middle Urbana Road. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

1 hour ago
Members of the Ohio Army National Guard’s support detachment team will be deployed.

Five members of the Ohio Army National Guard’s 1937th Support Detachment are deploying to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility in support of Operation Spartan Shield, according to the Ohio Adjutant General’s Department.

“While deployed, the unit will help manage the development, solicitation, awarding, administration and closeout of U.S. government-contracted support in areas such as logistics, information technology, sustainment and other specialized services that are needed within its theater of operations,” the general’s department said.

The unit’s previous deployments were in 2011-12, 2016-17 and 2020-21.

