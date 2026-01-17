Ohio Army National Guard’s members expected to be deployed

Members of the Ohio Army National Guard’s support detachment team will be deployed.
Five members of the Ohio Army National Guard’s 1937th Support Detachment are deploying to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility in support of Operation Spartan Shield, according to the Ohio Adjutant General’s Department.
“While deployed, the unit will help manage the development, solicitation, awarding, administration and closeout of U.S. government-contracted support in areas such as logistics, information technology, sustainment and other specialized services that are needed within its theater of operations,” the general’s department said.
The unit’s previous deployments were in 2011-12, 2016-17 and 2020-21.
In Other News
1
Man identified in fatal Warren crash Saturday
2
WSU settles 2020 legal fight against former research funding arm
3
Man identified after fatal crash in Miami Twp. Friday night
4
Driver injured in multi‑vehicle crash on I‑70 in Huber Heights
5
CareSource, Huntington Bank awarded $6.9M to go toward affordable...
About the Author