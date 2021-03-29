Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles office to stay in Centerville

CENTERVILLE – The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles will remain at 104 W. Spring Valley Road through at least June 2023.
The BMV will continue to occupy 2,148 square feet from Centerville in a move the city approved earlier this month.
The Ohio Department of Public Safety has leased the space since 2004 and that agreement was set to expire in June. The annual rental rate will remain at $22,317.96 through June 30, 2023, city records show.
The Centerville annex building includes 104-108 W. Spring Valley. It also houses the Montgomery County Clerk of Courts Auto Title Division.
“These complementary tenants provide valuable services to Centerville residents and bring customers from throughout the Dayton region to the community,” Centerville Development Director Michael Norton-Smith said in a memo. “As such, maintaining a rental agreement…aligns with the city’s” strategic plan.
All other terms and conditions of the lease will remain the same, according to the city.
The Spring Valley Road office is one of six Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles deputy registrar license agency’s in Montgomery County. Others BMV sites are in Dayton, Huber Heights and Moraine, according to its website.
The lease extension follows a similar move by the city with the county to keep the automobile title and registration office in that building.
Centerville’s agreement with the county for the clerk of courts’ auto title division – approved in December – runs through 2024. That operation has occupied the same building since 2012, Centerville records show.