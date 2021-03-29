Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles office to stay in Centerville

All other terms and conditions of the lease will remain the same, according to the city.

The Spring Valley Road office is one of six Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles deputy registrar license agency’s in Montgomery County. Others BMV sites are in Dayton, Huber Heights and Moraine, according to its website.

The lease extension follows a similar move by the city with the county to keep the automobile title and registration office in that building.

Centerville’s agreement with the county for the clerk of courts’ auto title division – approved in December – runs through 2024. That operation has occupied the same building since 2012, Centerville records show.