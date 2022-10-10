Ohio EPA monitors environmental effect of Cohen scrap metal fire

The fire was just inside the front gate of the recycling center formerly known as Metal Shredders Inc. It is the home of Cohen’s automobile shredder and processes all automobiles that come through the Cohen system, according to its website. The facility had been closed over the weekend and also Monday.

Farmersville-West Carrollton Road is back open. However, it is not clear when Cohen Recycling will reopen.

The Ohio EPA and Cohen Recycling have not yet returned messages seeking comment.

Several dozen firefighters from about 15 area departments assisted, including those from Brookville, Dayton, Farmersville/Jackson Twp., Germantown, Gratis, the Miami Valley Fire District, New Lebanon, Washington Twp./Centerville, West Alexandria and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.