Ohio Federal Research Network approves $10.2M for new research

Research expected to create 64 new jobs
Col. Karl Seekamp, deputy commander of the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), speaks at the D'Azzo Library 25th Anniversary event at the library on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in August. (Air Force photo by Kenneth M McNulty)

The Ohio Federal Research Network, managed by Beavercreek’s Parallax Advanced Research, approved more than $10 million to several Ohio businesses and colleges to advance national security-focused research.

The network has approved $10.198 million for seven new research and development projects in the arenas of defense, aerospace, quantum, autonomy, and advanced materials innovation across the state.

ExploreUD, IBM launch semiconductor pact, planning $20M research, education investment

In the Dayton area, those recipients will be Wright State University, the Air Force Institute of Technology at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Sinclair Community College, and the Dayton Entrepreneurs’ Center.

The Air Force Institute of Technology is a wing-equivalent unit of some 450 military and civilian faculty and staff based at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. THOMAS GNAU/STAFF

The research efforts to be funded are expected to create 64 new jobs, leverage $3.5 million in cost-sharing, and generate more than $69 million in follow-on funding, the network said.

The money will go toward work in the realms of hypersonic ceramic systems and gas-insulated cable diagnostics to quantum photonics, spaceborne infrared detection, explainable AI for casualty triage, and advanced materials manufacturing.

Other Ohio universities, federal partners, and industry partners expected to see funds include: Cleveland State University, Case Western Reserve University, GE Aerospace Research, The Ohio State University (which will serve as the lead on three projects), Miami University and others.

AsterTech LLC, Dayton’s Mined XAI, Laser Fusion Solutions, Hyphen Innovations, Powder Alloy Corp. and Kairos Research were also identified for funds.

Since 2015, the network has invested nearly $72 million total across all rounds, supporting R&D. The network is managed by Parallax Advanced Research with The Ohio State University, funded by the Ohio Department of Higher Education.

