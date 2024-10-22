Ohio gets $60M to improve reading scores

An alternative way to teach reading was popular in the 1990s and early 2000s, which involved “whole language” - getting the kids to recognize entire words while they were reading.

Explore Demand for computer science graduates growing in Ohio

According to the governor’s office, schools will be able to apply for the grant money given by the U.S. Department of Education next year. Selected schools will use this money to strengthen the ways teachers and administrators implement literacy practices.

This may include coaching for teachers and principals on how to effectively bring the science of reading into their classrooms, further training on best practices for the use of high-quality instructional materials or partnering with a local library or institution of higher education to promote the value of literacy to families.

“This funding will further advance our efforts to make Ohio a model state, both in terms of how we support teachers with the training and tools they need to raise literacy achievement, and how we provide our students with the skills they need to be successful throughout life,” DeWine said.

DEW plans to issue a request for applications in early 2025 to select sites. Subgrants will be awarded in four age groups, including birth to kindergarten, kindergarten to grade 5, grades 6-8, and grades 9-12. A portion of the funding will also be used for technical assistance and implementation supports.

“By establishing more of our schools as comprehensive literacy implementation sites and providing another layer of support directly to our teachers, the better positioned educators and staff will be to successfully guide students in developing crucial literacy skills,” said ODEW director Steve Dackin.