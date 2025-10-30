Ohio grocers, retailers brace for loss of SNAP funds

Nearly 48 million Americans depend on SNAP benefits.

“The National Grocers Association call on leaders in Congress from both sides of the aisle to find a funding solution that reopens the government as quickly as possible,” Ferrara said.

Explore Vice President says troops will be paid as pressure builds to end government shutdown

SNAP supports more than 388,000 jobs nationwide, generating more than $20 billion in wages and $4.5 billion in tax revenue, according to the National Grocers Association.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services estimates 1.4 million Ohioans would be impacted by the loss of SNAP funds. More than 200,000 residents in this region rely on SNAP to help feed their families.

Kristin Mullins, president and CEO of the Ohio Grocers Association, said grocery stores and retailers this weekend are preparing to deal with customers who may not understand why their funds are not there.

She said stores typically see a drop in sales at the end of the month as SNAP money runs out, but get hit on the first day of the month.

“There’s not much hope that this weekend is going to go smoothly,” Mullins said.

Mullins said the association is providing signage for member stores to help inform customers about what is happening and what options the customers have.

The Ohio Grocers Association represents about 400 members statewide.

“With SNAP benefits set to be halted beginning Nov. 1, we’re preparing for a ripple effect across the community,” said Tina Patterson, CEO of Homefull. “We’re already seeing individuals and families struggle to make ends meet, and many are turning to Gettysburg Grocery and our other Homefull programs for help.”

Homefull is a Dayton-based non-profit that provides services for housing assistance and food insecurity.

Homefull opened the Gettysburg Grocery, 811 S. Gettysburg Ave., in January as part of a larger development that includes medical offices, a pharmacy and a food hub designed to address the area’s access to fresh food and services.

Gem City Market, a community-owned, full-service grocery store in Dayton, estimates SNAP dollars account for 25% to 26% of its annual sales.

SNAP recipients by county

Montgomery 82,895 $14.4 million

Butler 40,064 $6.6 million

Clark 23,661 $4.1 million

Greene 14,822 $2.6 million

Warren 11,573 $1.9 million

Miami 9,995 $1.5 million

Source: Ohio Department of Job and Family Services SNAP Population Metrics September 2025