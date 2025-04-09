Ohio House passes budget impacting school funding, elections oversight, libraries and more

“I think this is the most consequential budget that I’ve been (involved) in, and this is my 17th year in the General Assembly,” House Speaker Matt Huffman, R-Lima, said of House Bill 96 hours before the vote. “It does more things on more fronts than any budget that I’ve ever been involved in.”

“I agree it is very consequential,” responded House Minority Leader Allison Russo, D-Upper Arlington, “and it is consequential in that it will be extremely damaging, especially to the funding of our schools.”

What does it do?

The House’s plan prescribes $61 billion in state spending and hundreds of new legislative provisions. It’s highlighted by:

A mechanism to force school districts to return a set amount of unused school funding to property tax payers;

A change in K-12 public school funding;

A reinvention of how Ohio funds its public libraries;

A $600 million bond provision to help fund the Cleveland Browns’ planned facilities in the suburb of Brook Park, alongside abnormal and enhanced financial assurances from the team;

The elimination of DeWine’s proposed $1,000 tax credits for young children paid for by tobacco tax increases;

And the elimination of DeWine’s proposed plan to increase gambling taxes to supplement the construction or renovation costs of pro sports facilities and students’ extracurricular activities.

The abolition of the Ohio Elections Commission, an appointed board that adjudicates state election complaints, and the shift of that responsibility to the Ohio Secretary of State;

Year-over-year pay raises for justices, judges, county and township officials through 2029;

A prohibition on government entities placing tampons and pads in men’s restrooms in public buildings;

The removal of county coroners as elected officials and instead requiring county commissioners to appoint a county coroner;

A move to ban Ohioans from using food stamps to purchase soda;

And the requirement that online pornography websites verify their users are at least 18 years old.

