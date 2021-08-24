Ohio legislators to hear testimony on bill that would outlaw vaccine mandates

Several people gathered outside of and packed the halls of the capitol building Tuesday morning to protest vaccine mandates and demonstrate in support of HB 248.

Ellen Douglas of Cincinnati said her and her two friends were demonstrating outside in support of medical freedom.

“We oppose medical tyranny,” she said.

Suzy Conn, also of Cincinnati and a past resident of Beavercreek, said, “if you lose medical freedom, you lose ownership of yourself.” She said it should be up to individuals to choose whether to get vaccinated and questioned the safety of the coronavirus vaccine.

Another demonstrator walked by and loudly told everyone to call Speaker Cupp and ask him to allow the bill to go to a vote today. Conn took out her phone and left a message with Cupp’s office asking him to support the bill.

The hearing will be broadcast live on the Ohio Channel.