Ohio legislators to hear testimony on bill that would outlaw vaccine mandates

Protesters are gathering today outside the state capitol in Columbus as legislators prepare to hear a large number of testimonies for and against a bill that would ban employers from mandating coronavirus vaccines.
House Bill 248, the Vaccine Choice and Anti-Discrimination Act introduced by state Rep. Jennifer Gross, R-West Chester, would prevent any employer, including health care providers, from requiring or requesting that employees get the coronavirus vaccine.
The Ohio House Health Committee is reconvening early Tuesday to hear testimony beginning at 11 a.m. The committee will hear dozens of witnesses speak for at least the four hours scheduled for testimony.
Amendments or votes on the bill are unlikely to occur today.
House Speaker Bob Cupp, R-Lima, issued a statement Monday: “This legislation is important to many members of this caucus. Due to the high interest in the bill, we have directed (House Health Committee) Chairman (Scott) Lipps to have one hearing, which will take place on Tuesday, August 24, with no amendments or votes. We will then pause hearings on House Bill 248 while we work with the chairman, the bill’s sponsor, and all interested parties on this important issue.”
Several people gathered outside of and packed the halls of the capitol building Tuesday morning to protest vaccine mandates and demonstrate in support of HB 248.
Ellen Douglas of Cincinnati said her and her two friends were demonstrating outside in support of medical freedom.
“We oppose medical tyranny,” she said.
Suzy Conn, also of Cincinnati and a past resident of Beavercreek, said, “if you lose medical freedom, you lose ownership of yourself.” She said it should be up to individuals to choose whether to get vaccinated and questioned the safety of the coronavirus vaccine.
Another demonstrator walked by and loudly told everyone to call Speaker Cupp and ask him to allow the bill to go to a vote today. Conn took out her phone and left a message with Cupp’s office asking him to support the bill.