Ohio records first juvenile flu-related death as hospitalizations continue to rise

There were 2,470 flu-related hospitalizations statewide in the most recent week of data from ODH, showing a 25.8% increase over the previous week. The five-year average for this week in the flu season is under 500 flu-related hospitalizations.

“We’re still in the midst of flu season, and unfortunately this latest news reminds us that flu can be serious and people should not take the possibility of getting the flu lightly,” said Dan Suffoletto, public information manager for Public Health-Dayton and Montgomery County.

In Montgomery County, there have been a total of 620 flu hospitalizations, accounting for 6.8% of all the flu hospitalizations in the state. This is also a rate of 5.27 flu-related hospitalizations per 100,000 people.

In Butler County, there have been 193 total flu hospitalizations, accounting for 2.1% of all flu hospitalizations in the state, according to ODH.

In Clark County, there have been 168 total flu hospitalizations, accounting for 1.8% of all flu hospitalizations. Greene County has seen 153 flu-related hospitalizations.

Flu activity usually peaks between December and February. In Ohio, flu activity has been increasing since early December and has increased more rapidly since the beginning of the year. Current activity is very high, ODH says.

Since the start of the season, more than 9,000 flu-related hospitalizations have been reported in Ohio, according to ODH. Influenza A is the predominant type of the flu being seen in the state, and it causes more severe illness than type B flu, the Cleveland Clinic says. Flu A accounted for 96% of flu cases reported in late 2024, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

The current number of flu-related hospitalizations is well above the five-year average for this time in the season, ODH says. The state’s five-year average omits years from the COVID-19 pandemic, including the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 flu seasons.

There were 9,134 total flu-related hospitalizations by the end of the 2022-2023 flu season, according to ODH, which is in mid-May. The end of the 2023-2024 season had 10,236 hospitalizations.

Ohio generally reports between one and six influenza-associated pediatric deaths each season. During the last flu season, five pediatric deaths occurred, down from six reported in the 2022-2023 season, according to ODH.

It’s not too late for parents and kids to get a flu vaccine, Vanderhoff said.

“It may very well prevent you or your loved ones from getting seriously ill,” Vanderhoff said. “And, especially during flu season, it’s important to maintain good hand hygiene and to stay home if you are sick.”

Flu vaccines are available at most health care providers’ offices, local health departments and retail pharmacies.

Other effective ways to avoid getting or spreading the flu include washing hands frequently or using alcohol-based hand sanitizer, covering coughs and sneezes with tissues or coughing or sneezing into elbows, and avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

“Staying home from when you’re sick and staying away from others is critical to helping stop the spread of the flu,” Suffoletto said.