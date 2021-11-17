Ohio records more than 6,000 daily COVID cases for first time in a month

As of Wednesday, there were 2,868 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Ohio, including 810 in ICUs and 507 on ventilators. Coronavirus patients accounted for 10.9% of the state’s hospital beds, 17.39% of ICU beds and 10.6% of ventilators, according to the state health department.

Ohio had 4,955 (18.9%) hospital beds, 863 (18.53%) ICU beds and 3,005 (62.81%) ventilators available as of Wednesday.

In the last day the state recorded 335 hospitalizations and 32 ICU admissions. On Tuesday, Ohio reported its highest number of hospitalizations (459) and ICU admissions (53) in three weeks.

The state is averaging 188 hospitalizations and 19 ICU admissions a day in the last three weeks, according to ODH.

More than 6.6 million Ohioans have started the COVID-19 vaccine, accounting for about 56.7% of the state’s population. Nearly 67.6% of adults and 60.26% of those 5 and older have received at least one dose.

More than 6.1 million residents, or 52.28% of Ohioans, have finished the vaccine, including 63.16% of adults and 55.56% of those 5 and older.

Less than two weeks after children ages 5 to 11 became eligible to get vaccinated and 77,479 kids have received the pediatric vaccine in Ohio.

Sunday is the deadline to register for the state’s Vax-2-School program, which aims to encourage younger Ohioans to get vaccinated, according to ODH. Residents ages 5 to 25 who have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine can enter a drawing for a chance at winning a scholarship to an Ohio college, university, trade or technical school or career training program. The state if offering 150 $10,000 scholarships and five $100,000 scholarships.

The first 75 winner of the $10,000 scholarship will be drawn on Monday. To register for a chance to win, visit https://ohiovax2school.com/.