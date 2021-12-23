Ohio reports nearly 16,000 daily COVID cases, sets record for 3rd straight day

The state recorded 15,989 cases in the last day, according to the Ohio Department of Health. Ohio’s previous records set on Tuesday and Wednesday were 12,502 cases and 12,864 cases respectively. In the past three days the state has added more than 41,000 cases.

Ohio’s 21-day average increased to 8,966 cases a day Thursday. A week ago, the state was averaged 7,581 cases a day over the previous three weeks.