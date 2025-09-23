Ohio University to recognize legacy of former president, Dayton-native Roderick J. McDavis

That same day, the university will have a cornerstone dedication and reception to celebrate the construction of the new Roderick J. McDavis Residence Hall.

The new dormitory is scheduled to open next fall and will have 591 beds. It will be the largest residence hall at OU.

Roderick McDavis is the university’s first Black president and second alumnus to lead OU, according to the university.

He served as president from 2004 to 2017.

During his tenure, OU started its first guaranteed tuition plan, according to the university. He helped raise more than half a billion dollars to support students and programs.

A Dayton native and Chaminade High School graduate, he was on the university’s varsity track team and a member of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity.

He completed his undergraduate at OU and earned his master’s at the University of Dayton. Roderick McDavis received his doctorate from the University of Toledo.