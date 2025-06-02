Ohio, Wright-Patt’s AFRL renew pact to share knowledge, tech

“This is a relationship that is vitally important to the state of Ohio, and I hope, general, vitally important to the Air Force,” DeWine said to Bartolomei in a joint press conference announcing the continued partnership.

Bartolomei called Ohio “a vital partner.”

“This memorandum represents a shared vision of the future,” the one-star general said.

Headquartered at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, AFRL is the primary scientific research and development center for the Air Force. Wright-Patterson itself is a hugely important economic engine for the Dayton area and the state, being Ohio’s largest single-site employer with some 38,000 military and civilian employees and a reliable magnet for high-paying defense industry jobs.

“The brainpower we have at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is unsurpassed anywhere in the world,” DeWine said.

DeWine credited Wright-Patterson’s importance and location with attracting industry players such as Joby Aviation and Anduril Industries to the state.

The governor singled out for praise the SkyVision system at the Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport, a system that allows Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) control in the national airspace system for drone operators.

“The future of Ohio is tied very, very closely to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base,” DeWine said, adding: “What’s going on in Springfield is also vitally important.”

Springfield-Beckley is also home to the National Advanced Air Mobility Center of Excellence that supports research at Wright-Patterson, AFRL, NASA and a host of private companies.

In 2007, the state and the Air Force signed a similar memorandum of understanding.

“This partnership will enable AFRL to engage with the state of Ohio at a higher level to maximize AFRL and state of Ohio collaboration opportunities,” Maj. Gen. Curtis Bedke, then AFRL commander, said at the time.

Based at Wright-Patterson, AFRL performs Air Force-focused research with more than 12,500 employees across the world.