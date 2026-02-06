Ohioans may bet $106M on Super Bowl, estimate says

Annually, legal gambling has a $7.28 billion economic impact in Ohio — supporting more than 33,800 jobs — with a gross gaming revenue of $3.39 billion and $1.44 billion collected in taxes, according to the American Gaming Association.

For just sports betting, Ohio has an annual gross gaming revenue of $900.5 million, according to the association.

More than 80% of the adult population in Ohio engages in some form of gambling, according to the Ohio Casino Control Commission. While most are non-problem gamblers, public health officials are urging people to pay attention to their gambling habits and to seek out assessments or help if they suspect they may have a gambling problem.

19.8% adult Ohioans at risk for problem gambling

Nearly 1 in 5 Ohio adults — or approximately 1.8 million people — are considered at risk for gambling problems, according to the state’s 2022 gambling survey, which is completed every five years. The survey also found about 254,000 Ohioans have a gambling disorder.

In state fiscal year 2023, 9,448 calls came to the Ohio Problem Gambling Helpline, an increase of 66% over state fiscal year 2022, according to a report from the Ohio Casino Control Commission.

In addition, gambling problems are often unrecognized, and many people may not be aware of them. In many people, a gambling addiction also co-exists alongside other problems such as an alcohol disorder or substance misuse, according to Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County.

“As more states continue to legalize sports betting, the chances are even greater for individuals to develop a gambling addiction,” said Madonna Marable, interim senior manager at Public Health’s Recovery Services. “The ease of mobile betting increases the temptation to bet more than you can afford to lose, which makes it easier to hide your betting from concerned loved ones.”

Healthy gambling tips

For those planning to participate in sports betting during the Super Bowl, they should decide how much they can afford to lose before the game.

“The best protection, I believe, is like setting limits before the game starts,” Marable said.

In addition to setting limits on time and money spent while sports betting, people are encouraged to pause before they play and consider the following healthy gambling tips from Ohio for Responsible Gambling:

Gamble only with money set aside for entertainment

Bet only what you can afford to lose

Know when to quit, don’t chase your losses

Never borrow to play

Know the risks before you bet

Never gambling when stressed, depressed, or in recovery

Realize that knowing more won’t guarantee a win

Understand that everyone loses over time

Balance recreational gambling with other healthy activities

Keep gambling a social activity

Don’t play to escape

Play for fun, not just for money

Signs of potential problem gambling

Borrowing money to gamble, concealing gambling from loved ones and betting more than you can lose those are all signs of potential problem gambling, Marable said.

“Feeling anxious when you’re not betting, maybe you might have debt accumulated or missed bills that might be related to gambling losses — those can be early signs,” Marable said.

Hiding gambling habits from loved ones is another possible sign of problem gambling, and people may also have co-occurring issues along side they gambling, Marable said, such a substance use disorder.

“Problem gambling can lead to financial harm, mental health issues, relationship issues,” Marable said. People with a gambling disorder are also at a higher risk of suicide, she said.

“The key is you don’t have to wait for a crisis,” Marable said. “There’s help available. Prevention is key.”

Marable encouraged people to get help early before a gambling problem escalates. There are free assessment options for people who unsure if they are a problem gambler, including at pausebeforeyouplay.org.

You can call 1-800-589-9966 or visit GamblingHelpOhio.org 24/7 for free and confidential support.

Resources for those seeking help

The Ohio Problem Gambling Helpline:

Call : 1-800-589-9966

: 1-800-589-9966 Text : 4hope to 741741

: 4hope to 741741 Chat online at gamblinghelpohio.org

The National Problem Gambling Helpline:

Call : 1-800-MY-RESET

: 1-800-MY-RESET Text : 800GAM

: 800GAM Chat online at ncpgambling.org/chat

Locate problem gambling services in your area at gamblinghelpohio.org.

Gam-Anon is a peer support group for those who are or have been affected by someone else’s gambling. To learn more about Gam-Anon visit gam-anon.org.

For Montgomery County residents, Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County’s Recovery Services program offers free help for gambling disorders. To schedule an appointment with one of Public Health’s counselors, call 937-461-5223 or visit phdmc.org.