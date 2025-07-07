Ohio’s $60B budget and possible veto overrides: 5 things to know

Here are 5 things to know this week:

1. The vetoes: Before signing the budget, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine penned 67 line-item vetoes. Reporter Avery Kreemer and I wrote this story breaking down the major items DeWine struck from the budget, and what he kept in.

- Read it for yourself. I went ahead and embedded DeWine’s full list of vetoes and his reasons for each here.

2. Education: One of the largest and most consequential parts of the state budget is the funding of K-12 education. Reporter Eileen McClory has this breakdown of how local schools are impacted.

3. Busing controversy: One particularly notable measure in the budget prohibits Dayton Public Schools students from using RTA bus passes to transfer at the downtown RTA hub. Here’s Eileen’s story on what that means for DPS.

4. State of play: So what’s in the budget, and what happens next? Avery has this story on what is set to become law, and what vetoes Republicans the General Assembly may try to override.

5. Property tax: One item legislative leaders hope to override are DeWine’s vetoes on property tax reform. DeWine axed several property tax measures, opting instead for (yet another) study commission to look at the issue. Lawmakers are under pressure from voters to do something about property taxes, which increased dramatically in recent years in some jurisdictions. Denise Callahan has that story.