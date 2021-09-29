dayton-daily-news logo
Ohio’s early voting: Here’s when, where you can cast ballots for November election

By Jim Gaines, Staff Writer
1 hour ago

Ohio allows early voting for the Nov. 2 election to begin on Tuesday, Oct. 5, and continue until Monday, Nov. 1.

Voters can cast ballots by absentee voting by mail or in-person under early voting rules.

Face masks will be required in Dayton and are generally suggested at other locations and will often be available. Other COVID-19 precautions will remain in place. Poll workers will wear face masks and hand sanitizer will be available at voting locations.

Monday, Oct. 4, is the deadline for registering to vote in the Nov. 2 election.

Information on absentee ballots and all other voting questions can be found at the Ohio secretary of state’s elections webpage, www.ohiosos.gov/elections, or from each county’s board of elections.

How to vote early

All in-person early voting will take place at each county’s board of elections office. Early voting will be open the same hours statewide.

· 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, from Oct. 5 until Oct. 22, except for Oct. 11, Columbus Day;

· 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Oct. 25 to Oct. 29;

· 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30;

· 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31; and

· 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1.

Nov. 1 is also the deadline for mail-in absentee ballots. They may be returned in person to your local board of elections office until 7:30 p.m. Nov. 2.

Where to vote early

Greene County

Board of elections: 551 Ledbetter Road, Xenia

Phone: 937-562-6170

Website: www.boe.ohio.gov/greene

Miami County

Board of elections: 215 W. Main St., Troy

Phone: 937-440-3900

Website: www.boe.ohio.gov/miami

Montgomery County

Board of elections: Mezzanine level, 451 W. Third St., Dayton

Phone: 937-225-5656

Website: www.montgomery.boe.ohio.gov

Preble County

Board of elections: 101 E. Main St., Eaton

Phone: 937-456-8117

Website: www.boe.ohio.gov/preble

Warren County

Board of elections: 520 Justice Drive, Lebanon

Phone: 513-695-1358

Website: www.vote.warrencountyohio.gov

