Ohio’s early voting: Here’s when, where you can cast ballots for November election

Ohio allows early voting for the Nov. 2 election to begin on Tuesday, Oct. 5, and continue until Monday, Nov. 1.
Voters can cast ballots by absentee voting by mail or in-person under early voting rules.
Face masks will be required in Dayton and are generally suggested at other locations and will often be available. Other COVID-19 precautions will remain in place. Poll workers will wear face masks and hand sanitizer will be available at voting locations.
Monday, Oct. 4, is the deadline for registering to vote in the Nov. 2 election.
Information on absentee ballots and all other voting questions can be found at the Ohio secretary of state’s elections webpage, www.ohiosos.gov/elections, or from each county’s board of elections.
How to vote early
All in-person early voting will take place at each county’s board of elections office. Early voting will be open the same hours statewide.
· 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, from Oct. 5 until Oct. 22, except for Oct. 11, Columbus Day;
· 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Oct. 25 to Oct. 29;
· 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30;
· 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31; and
· 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1.
Nov. 1 is also the deadline for mail-in absentee ballots. They may be returned in person to your local board of elections office until 7:30 p.m. Nov. 2.
Where to vote early
Greene County
Board of elections: 551 Ledbetter Road, Xenia
Phone: 937-562-6170
Website: www.boe.ohio.gov/greene
Miami County
Board of elections: 215 W. Main St., Troy
Phone: 937-440-3900
Website: www.boe.ohio.gov/miami
Montgomery County
Board of elections: Mezzanine level, 451 W. Third St., Dayton
Phone: 937-225-5656
Website: www.montgomery.boe.ohio.gov
Preble County
Board of elections: 101 E. Main St., Eaton
Phone: 937-456-8117
Website: www.boe.ohio.gov/preble
Warren County
Board of elections: 520 Justice Drive, Lebanon
Phone: 513-695-1358
Website: www.vote.warrencountyohio.gov
