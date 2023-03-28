Ohlmann has donated former downtown offices to this community development organization

Last September, Ohlmann, a family-owned, Dayton-based marketing and advertising firm, announced its intention to move to the 130 Building on Second Street, its first office move since 1967.

Vanessa Ward, Omega president, called the donation “an answer to prayer.”

“As the Omega CDC implements the Hope Zone Promise Neighborhoods initiative, we faced an immediate challenge of finding sufficient office space in our current facilities for the staff we are required to hire for this important work,” Ward said, adding: “We are grateful to accept this donation with our earnest commitment to use this space to continue the rich legacy of Walter Ohlmann.”

Last year, Omega said it was pursuing $30 million in federal funds to improve educational and social outcomes for thousands of kids who live Northwest Dayton.

When Temple Israel relocated in 1994, firm founder Walter Ohlmann served on the steering committee for the building’s transition to Omega Baptist Church, which later established Omega as a non-profit.

In turn, Omega kept the Hebrew letters on the building as a tribute to the history.