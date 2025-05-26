Old Fifth Third Bank in Fairborn to go on market for redevelopment

The city of Fairborn plans to put the old Fifth Third Bank branch on the market, as part of efforts to redevelop the downtown area.
The old Fifth Third Bank is located at 125 West Main Street, on the corner of West Main Street and Wright Avenue, next to the Main Street Commons where the farmer’s market is held. The properties considered include the building and surrounding parking lot.
Fifth Third Bank ceased operations at the site in 2018, and has since moved to a location on East Dayton Yellow Springs Road. The building was originally constructed in 1962, and was purchased by the city in 2019 for $250,000. The list price at the time was $400,000, according to city documents.
The appraised value of the properties today is $692,810. However, the building cannot be occupied because the elevator needs to be fully replaced, city documents show. The Fairborn Development Corporation has an exclusive right-to-sell agreement with HRI Commercial Realty, who will list the property at $440,000 due to the work it needs.
The Fairborn City Council started the process of transferring the property to its community development corporation earlier this month. A public hearing for the property transfer is scheduled for June 2.
