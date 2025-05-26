Old Fifth Third Bank in Fairborn to go on market for redevelopment

Fifth Third Bank ceased operations at the site in 2018, and has since moved to a location on East Dayton Yellow Springs Road. The building was originally constructed in 1962, and was purchased by the city in 2019 for $250,000. The list price at the time was $400,000, according to city documents.

The appraised value of the properties today is $692,810. However, the building cannot be occupied because the elevator needs to be fully replaced, city documents show. The Fairborn Development Corporation has an exclusive right-to-sell agreement with HRI Commercial Realty, who will list the property at $440,000 due to the work it needs.

The Fairborn City Council started the process of transferring the property to its community development corporation earlier this month. A public hearing for the property transfer is scheduled for June 2.