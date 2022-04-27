dayton-daily-news logo
One dead, one injured after head-on crash in Beavercreek Twp.

One person was injured, and another has died after a crash on Colonel Glenn Highway in Beavercreek Township.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, two vehicles crashed head-on near the end of the off ramp from Interstate 675 and the intersection of Colonel Glenn Highway and Mission Point Boulevard.

The crash was reported at 7:38 p.m.

Initial reports said that people may have been trapped by the crash.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

