One dead, one injured after head-on crash in Beavercreek Twp.

One person was injured, and another has died after a crash on Colonel Glenn Highway in Beavercreek Township.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, two vehicles crashed head-on near the end of the off ramp from Interstate 675 and the intersection of Colonel Glenn Highway and Mission Point Boulevard.
The crash was reported at 7:38 p.m.
Initial reports said that people may have been trapped by the crash.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
