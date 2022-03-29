dayton-daily-news logo
X

One dead, two severely injured after crash in Trotwood

ajc.com

Local News
By Daniel Susco
11 minutes ago

One person died and two others were severely injured after a crash this morning in Trotwood.

At around 8:30 a.m., Trotwood police were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash at Shiloh Springs Road and Twin Wood Drive, according to a release.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and medics transported the two injured people to a local hospital.

Shiloh Springs Road was closed for almost three hours as police investigated, reopening at 11:20 a.m.

Initial reports said the crash was head-on and one person was possibly pinned or trapped.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

In Other News
1
State audit: former Springboro superintendent misappropriated money
2
Moe’s Southwest Grill to return to Dayton market
3
New magistrate, administrator named to Greene County Domestic Relations...
4
Handmade Ukrainian Easter eggs on display at UD library
5
Centerville man who pulled couple from burning plane earns national...

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top