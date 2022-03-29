One dead, two severely injured after crash in Trotwood

One person died and two others were severely injured after a crash this morning in Trotwood.
At around 8:30 a.m., Trotwood police were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash at Shiloh Springs Road and Twin Wood Drive, according to a release.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and medics transported the two injured people to a local hospital.
Shiloh Springs Road was closed for almost three hours as police investigated, reopening at 11:20 a.m.
Initial reports said the crash was head-on and one person was possibly pinned or trapped.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
