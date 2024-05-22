One flown to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Darke County

Preliminary investigation found that a silver 2002 Chevrolet Corvette was driving southeast on Route 49 when it stopped to turn left onto Hogpath Road.

A red 1997 Ford F-150, driven by Raymond Perkins, 49, of Greenville, crashed into the back of the Corvette, pushing the car into the northbound lanes where it crashed into a 2013 Dodge Dart.

The drivers of the Corvette and the Dart were both treated by medics at the scene, but CareFlight was called to the scene and flew Perkins to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office was joined at the scene by Arcanum Rescue, Arcanum Fire and Greenville Twp. Rescue.

This crash remains under investigation.