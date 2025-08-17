One injured in swimming incident at Ludlow Falls Saturday

Fire crews responded to reports of a water rescue around 6:30 p.m. at the falls at Ludlow Creek, which is near State Route 48, according to the a Facebook post by the Ludlow Falls Fire Department. Photo courtesy / Ludlow Fall Fire Department

Fire crews responded to reports of a water rescue around 6:30 p.m. at the falls at Ludlow Creek, which is near State Route 48, according to the a Facebook post by the Ludlow Falls Fire Department. Photo courtesy / Ludlow Fall Fire Department
Local News
By
16 minutes ago
X

One person was injured after jumping into the water in Ludlow Falls Saturday.

Fire crews responded to reports of a water rescue around 6:30 p.m. at the falls at Ludlow Creek, which is near State Route 48, according to the a Facebook post by the Ludlow Falls Fire Department.

The fire department said at the scene, multiple crews recognized the danger and rescued the person, who was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

“We want to remind everyone swimming at the falls can look fun and be a nice way to cool off but there are dangers that lie within that water,” the post said. “Our crews have responded multiple times to these falls and either had to rescue or make an unfortunate recovery.”

The Troy Fire Department, Union Twp. Life Squad and West-Milton Fire Company also responded to the scene.

“Please be responsible and safe when swimming and we highly suggest to stay out of the falls here in Ludlow due to the dangers of the falls,” the post continued. “It is also illegal to swim at these falls and there are signs posted saying no swimming at these falls.”

!!

In Other News
1
Dayton family hits new note with Music Go Round
2
U.S. 35 lanes from unknown ‘hazard’ has reopened Saturday afternoon
3
DECA says it’s buying RTA passes for its students this year
4
Longtime Renaissance Festival musicians, vendors open permanent shop in...
5
City of Huber Heights to award $125,000 in economic development grants

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.