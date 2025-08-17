One injured in swimming incident at Ludlow Falls Saturday

The fire department said at the scene, multiple crews recognized the danger and rescued the person, who was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

“We want to remind everyone swimming at the falls can look fun and be a nice way to cool off but there are dangers that lie within that water,” the post said. “Our crews have responded multiple times to these falls and either had to rescue or make an unfortunate recovery.”

The Troy Fire Department, Union Twp. Life Squad and West-Milton Fire Company also responded to the scene.

“Please be responsible and safe when swimming and we highly suggest to stay out of the falls here in Ludlow due to the dangers of the falls,” the post continued. “It is also illegal to swim at these falls and there are signs posted saying no swimming at these falls.”

