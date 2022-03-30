One killed, two in hospital after crash in Harrison Township

One person is dead and two are in the hospital following a crash in Harrison Township.
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records, the crash was originally reported at 7:40 p.m. as a vehicle kitting a pedestrian, with a 911 caller saying they saw a person under a car near the intersection of N. Main Street and Julia Avenue.
However, the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed that it was a crash and said that one person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Medics took two other people to Miami Valley Hospital in unknown condition.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
In Other News
About the Author