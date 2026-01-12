One more gas station: QuikTrip submitted development request in Huber Heights just hours before 365-day moratorium vote

The Huber Heights Frisch’s was one of several Big Boy restaurants in the Dayton region to close in late 2024.

The building on Old Troy Pike has been vacant since the Frisch’s closure in November 2024.

QuikTrip plans to construct a 6,445-square-foot store on the site, which is situated northeast of the Executive Boulevard and Old Troy Pike in the Huber Heights Plaza shopping center.

The city of Huber Heights currently has a moratorium in place to temporarily prohibit the construction of new gas stations within municipal limits.

That pause was put into effect on Dec. 8 and will remain in place until Dec. 8, 2026.

But documents show QuikTrip submitted its development plan and application to the city that same day, just hours before council voted to approve the moratorium during its Dec. 8 meeting.

Planning commission will consider the Huber Heights application on Jan. 13.

Documents show that city staff, including Engineer Russ Bergman, have concerns about a potential increase in traffic congestion at the Executive Boulevard/Old Troy Pike intersection.

Staff recommends the removal of the site’s western curb cut to help alleviate this.

Ohio’s first QuikTrip store opened in 2024 in Dayton’s Edgemont neighborhood, adding another fueling station and convenience store to an area that was already a popular place for travelers to stop.

Like Sheetz and many similar growing chains, QuikTrip says it is known for its on-the-go snacks and sandwiches. The chain’s retail stores have full-service kitchens with fresh and made-to-order food items.

Grab-and-go products include donuts, salads, wraps, pizza by the slice and roller grill items. Stores also sell soft pretzels, large pizzas, breakfast tacos, hardwood smoked BBQ sandwiches and frozen treats.