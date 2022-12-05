BreakingNews
One person taken to hospital after crash into pole in Brookville
One person taken to hospital after crash into pole in Brookville

One person is being taken to the hospital after a single vehicle crashed into pole in Brookville.

According to Englewood dispatch, the crash was reported at around 5 p.m. near Arlington Road and Upper Lewisburg-Salem Road.

Dispatchers said that crews asked for a medical helicopter from Careflight to come to the scene, but later canceled the request.

In scanner traffic, crews on the scene told dispatchers that the vehicle crashed into the pole hard enough to snap it off its base, and that the person inside the vehicle was unresponsive. Crews also said that they would take the person in the vehicle to the hospital by ambulance.

