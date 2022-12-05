One person taken to hospital after crash into pole in Brookville

One person is being taken to the hospital after a single vehicle crashed into pole in Brookville.
According to Englewood dispatch, the crash was reported at around 5 p.m. near Arlington Road and Upper Lewisburg-Salem Road.
Dispatchers said that crews asked for a medical helicopter from Careflight to come to the scene, but later canceled the request.
In scanner traffic, crews on the scene told dispatchers that the vehicle crashed into the pole hard enough to snap it off its base, and that the person inside the vehicle was unresponsive. Crews also said that they would take the person in the vehicle to the hospital by ambulance.
In Other News
1
City, Kettering schools to renew tax-sharing deal on business tax...
2
Families of killer, victim make pleas to judge in Troy roommate murder
3
Sheetz continues local gas station, store, restaurant rollout at...
4
Schools, nonprofits help fill void, need for food after federal...
5
New Fairborn High School construction focusing on interior as colder...
About the Author