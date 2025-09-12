‘Open in Orange’ event hosted by Cincinnati Bengals draws crowd at Troll Pub in Dayton

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Bulmer said their team was hosting happy hours in other cities such as Columbus, Lexington and Louisville. They even made an appearance in Canada last weekend “to make sure Bengals fans that aren’t just in our backyard are being represented.”

Adam Bushman of New Bremen drove his 2022 Ford Bronco, which is decked out in tiger stripes. He has been a season ticket member for five years and started tailgating out the back of his Bronco last year.

“I was born into it,” Bushman said. “Dad was a big Bengals fan. He had a six-pack of ‘Who Dey’ beer when they went to the Super Bowl the first time and I still have that six-pack down in my basement.”

He described game day as an “adrenaline rush.”

“You get your highs and your lows. You get nervous. It’s wonderful,” Bushman said. “I believe it’s like this with any sporting event, but if you love a team and you haven’t been, go, because you’re going to mingle with other fans just like we are today. It’s insane how much people have in common with just one sports team.”

Steve and Jeff Nagel, also known as “The Bengals Twins of Dayton, Ohio,” were at the happy hour as well.

“We have been season ticket holders for 43 years,” Steve said.

“It’s family tradition,” Jeff added. “It started off with our aunt and uncle who had original season tickets from the beginning and then we ended up being able to obtain those tickets.”

Steve recalled how exciting it was as a kid to live so close to a NFL football team.

“For Jeff and I, we’ve added our Bengals family to our original family and that’s just an extension of the love that we have for the game, the players and for the people that we’ve met,” Steve said.

One of their favorite parts of game day is tailgating because they are surrounded by family and friends. Jeff is a chef at Kettering Health, so there are no hamburgers or hot dogs at their tailgate.

“The tailgate is the most important,” Steve said. “We are undefeated at tailgating and the game is just a benefit afterward.”

Last year, they were named Streak’s “Grillmaster” for being the “Best Tailgate Chef.”

Streak, the brand for the Bengals season ticket membership program, is a term used to describe a group of tigers.

“Every year that you are with the Bengals they add that to your streak,” Steve said.

At Thursday’s event, the Bengals handed out tickets to the upcoming game in addition to other prizes.

Amy Hilliard of Centerville was one of two ticket winners.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Hilliard said. “We wanted to go to the game, but we didn’t think we could afford to go.”

She and her husband were planning to go to a tailgate this season, but never thought a game would be in their plans.

Hilliard became a Bengals fan when she moved to the area. In addition, her co-worker’s son, Mike Nugent, played for the Bengals.

“I just feel like everybody counts them out,” Hilliard said. “I feel like we’ve been overlooked for a long time and I’m excited about the future and the community they’ve built. They never quit. They never give up. They’re fighting till the end and I just love that.”

The Cincinnati Bengals are 1-0 after defeating the Cleveland Browns in the Battle of Ohio on Sept. 7. The team won 17-16.

“Last week (was) obviously rough, but interdivision it’s going to be a dog fight,” Bushman said. “I think they will bounce back in a big way especially being home in front of Cincinnati and the local fans.”

Steve also stayed positive about the team’s outlook.

“They are a good team. They are good on paper,” he said. “They just have to play their game, and if they do, we might be going to the Super Bowl.”

Sunday’s game at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati is an “orange out.” Fans attending are asked to wear orange.

For more events leading up to the home opener, visit bengals.com/traditions/open-in-orange.