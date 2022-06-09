Oregon District’s 416 Diner closes

“I’m so sorry you’re closing,” Facebook user Linda Kertesz wrote. “My daughter and I just discovered your place about a year ago. Love your kind employees and wonderful breakfasts. Good luck!”

“This breaks my heart. Such a wonderful place with food that was delicious. Always a great experience. Guy, we wish you and everyone there all the best,” Mel McWilliams posted on Facebook.

Another diner in the Dayton area announced Thursday that it would be closing.

Explore Miamisburg diner closes due to rise in cost of goods

Tim Tiner, owner of Rye Toast in Miamisburg, announced that his diner is closed permanently as of Thursday.

He cited rising costs in a farewell post on social media.