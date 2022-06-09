dayton-daily-news logo
Oregon District’s 416 Diner closes

The 416 Diner in Dayton's Oregon District announced it is closing. STAFF FILE

The 416 Diner in Dayton's Oregon District announced it is closing. STAFF FILE

The 416 Diner in the Oregon District closes after five years.

Owner Guy Fragmin made the announcement Thursday evening on its website and on social media about the “somber” decision to close the diner at 416 E. Fifth St. in Dayton.

“We have shared many amazing meals and memories and hope to continue the tradition of great food and service in the near future,” Fragmin wrote.

No reason was given, nor was it clear whether the diner already has shuttered. There was no answer to calls made shortly before its normal 7 p.m. closing time.

“I’m so sorry you’re closing,” Facebook user Linda Kertesz wrote. “My daughter and I just discovered your place about a year ago. Love your kind employees and wonderful breakfasts. Good luck!”

“This breaks my heart. Such a wonderful place with food that was delicious. Always a great experience. Guy, we wish you and everyone there all the best,” Mel McWilliams posted on Facebook.

Another diner in the Dayton area announced Thursday that it would be closing.

ExploreMiamisburg diner closes due to rise in cost of goods

Tim Tiner, owner of Rye Toast in Miamisburg, announced that his diner is closed permanently as of Thursday.

He cited rising costs in a farewell post on social media.

