Organization to plant new trees at area homes damaged by 2019 tornadoes

This Saturday, the Keep America Beautiful organization announced it will lead a group of local, regional and national partners to plant 140 new trees for free at homes in Trotwood, Harrison Township and Old North Dayton that were affected by the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes.
In a release, the organization said that a group of volunteers from across the U.S. will join local groups to plant the 1.5-inch caliper trees within 5 hours as part of the Miami Valley TREEcovery Campaign and Keep America Beautiful’s RETREET program.
The organization said that replanting trees following a disaster is often overlooked in the recovery process, with families not having the time, energy, funds or knowledge needed to replace lost trees.
Saturday’s effort will be a partnership with Keep Ohio Beautiful, Keep Montgomery County Beautiful and the Montgomery County Regional Planning Commission. Major funding is provided by The Dayton Foundation, AES Ohio, The Thomas J Miske Fund, Charles D Berry, The UPS Foundation, Cargill and The Home Depot Foundation, among others.
Residents are still able to request trees through the RETREET website.
Keep America Beautiful and its partners previously planted 150 1.5-inch trees in April in Brookville, Perry Township, Clayton, Vandalia, Butler Township and Trotwood.
