dayton-daily-news logo
X

Organization to plant new trees at area homes damaged by 2019 tornadoes

Local News
By
9 minutes ago

This Saturday, the Keep America Beautiful organization announced it will lead a group of local, regional and national partners to plant 140 new trees for free at homes in Trotwood, Harrison Township and Old North Dayton that were affected by the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes.

In a release, the organization said that a group of volunteers from across the U.S. will join local groups to plant the 1.5-inch caliper trees within 5 hours as part of the Miami Valley TREEcovery Campaign and Keep America Beautiful’s RETREET program.

ExploreDayton to invest $1.8M to repair unsafe or poor-condition homes

The organization said that replanting trees following a disaster is often overlooked in the recovery process, with families not having the time, energy, funds or knowledge needed to replace lost trees.

Saturday’s effort will be a partnership with Keep Ohio Beautiful, Keep Montgomery County Beautiful and the Montgomery County Regional Planning Commission. Major funding is provided by The Dayton Foundation, AES Ohio, The Thomas J Miske Fund, Charles D Berry, The UPS Foundation, Cargill and The Home Depot Foundation, among others.

Residents are still able to request trees through the RETREET website.

Keep America Beautiful and its partners previously planted 150 1.5-inch trees in April in Brookville, Perry Township, Clayton, Vandalia, Butler Township and Trotwood.

ExplorePREVIOUS COVERAGE: Program to replace trees at houses damaged by 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes

In Other News
1
Dayton to invest $1.8M to repair unsafe or poor-condition homes
2
Omega CDC goes after $30M for ‘Hope Zone’ initiative, says $90M already...
3
Greenville man flown to hospital after hit-and-run crash
4
Dean takes hard-line stances on abortion, welfare in Statehouse race...
5
Judge plans 15-year sentence for former Beavercreek officer guilty in...

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top