Organization to plant new trees at area homes damaged by 2019 tornadoes

In a release, the organization said that a group of volunteers from across the U.S. will join local groups to plant the 1.5-inch caliper trees within 5 hours as part of the Miami Valley TREEcovery Campaign and Keep America Beautiful’s RETREET program.

The organization said that replanting trees following a disaster is often overlooked in the recovery process, with families not having the time, energy, funds or knowledge needed to replace lost trees.