‘Oscar the Grouch’: Huber Heights police arrest man hiding in trash can

A Huber Heights police video has gone viral on Facebook after a cruiser camera captured the moment a suspect they nicknamed “Oscar the Grouch” hiding in a trash can popped out and ran from police.

An officer attempted to pull over the man at 12:41 p.m. on Powell Road west of Old Troy Pike for a turn signal violation, said Sgt. Josh Fosnight of the Huber Heights Police Division.

Police lost track of the man, and set up a perimeter to help find him, according to the department’s Facebook post.

The man had parked his vehicle at his house, ran through his house and then jumped into a trash can on the side of Fisher Drive north of Powell Road, Fosnight said.

Cruiser camera video shows a sanitation worker line the trash can up with the back of a trash truck. He then appears surprised and jumps back, pointing in the can. The man then climbs out and runs away with a police officer in pursuit. Police said on the post that the man was arrested without injuries.

According to Fosnight, the man had an outstanding warrant through Miami County, and will be further charged with obstructing official business and resisting arrest.

