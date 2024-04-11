OSHP: Despite increase in traffic eclipse travel went smoothly in Ohio

“The Patrol noticed an increase in traffic leading up to and the day of the eclipse, as expected,” said OSHP Sgt. Tyler S. Ross. “However, traffic flowed smoothly as motorists gave themselves adequate time to commute to and from their viewing location(s), and prepared their vehicles beforehand.”

Troopers noted an increase in traffic north into the Dayton area and west toward Indiana as people moved toward the path of totality to see the eclipse. There was also an influx of traffic from Michigan into the Toledo area, Ross said.

Following the eclipse traffic headed east toward central Ohio and south to Cincinnati. OSHP also observed traffic returning north to Michigan.

“A lot of individuals took sound advice and didn’t leave immediately following the eclipse, which greatly helped mitigate traffic concerns and allow traffic to move slowly,” Ross said.

Just before 4 p.m. Monday the Ohio Department of Transportation District 7 posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that heavier traffic was on Interstate 75 South. Around 8 p.m. ohgo.com reported a delay of approximately 10 minutes on I-75 South between West Carrolton and the Austin Boulveard exit.

“Troopers were readily available and able to assist, so any crash investigations, disabled motorists or individuals needing aid were quickly addressed – which also helped traffic continue to move,” Ross said. “Overall, the eclipse went very smoothly with the help of not only our safety service partners, but also the motoring public for doing their part.”