Outdoor resort for camping and recreation planned for Huber Heights

Stafford cited a lack of campgrounds in the area, particularly along I-70 and I-75, as one reason his project may find a strong market at this location, in addition to its location behind Camping World, which is a repair destination for RV owners.

Site plans for the project show areas for tent and RV camping, a pier for fishing in the existing lake, a sunflower garden and tree farm, a pool, a building for amenities, a playground, a general store, a dog walking area, existing wetlands, and the potential for a walking path into the wooded area situated just north of the site.

Stafford stated during the Tuesday planning commission meeting that the campground would not offer long-term stays for RV owners, instead closing for the colder months of November, December, January and February.

To facilitate the campground project proposal, the city negotiated a land swap with the developer in early 2023. In exchange for the site in question, the city acquired 30 acres to the north of Walmart, which has I-70 frontage and will likely draw more interest for future development, Sorrell said.