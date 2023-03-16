Outdoor resort for camping and recreation planned for Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — A developer is seeking approval to construct a campground and resort near Camping World in Huber Heights.
Developer Michael Stafford of Wright Way Ohio LLC recently submitted a request to Huber Heights Planning Commission to rezone 67 acres of vacant land, located just north of Camping World and Interstate 70, from Planned Commercial to Agriculture to facilitate the development. Planning commission approved the request this week.
According to city code, a campground is a special use in the agricultural district and will require additional review and approval by the commission after the project is approved by city council. City Planner Aaron Sorrell said Tuesday the project will be presented to council in April.
The project site, along with the land that now houses Camping World, was originally acquired by the city of Huber Heights in 2015 through tax foreclosure, Sorrell said. The city subsequently sold the portion of the site that fronts I-70 to Gander Mountain, now known as Camping World, in 2018.
Sorrell noted there has been little interest from developers since then, as the remaining portion of land has low visibility from public roadways and is not easily developable due to it being comprised of shallow bedrock.
Stafford cited a lack of campgrounds in the area, particularly along I-70 and I-75, as one reason his project may find a strong market at this location, in addition to its location behind Camping World, which is a repair destination for RV owners.
Site plans for the project show areas for tent and RV camping, a pier for fishing in the existing lake, a sunflower garden and tree farm, a pool, a building for amenities, a playground, a general store, a dog walking area, existing wetlands, and the potential for a walking path into the wooded area situated just north of the site.
Stafford stated during the Tuesday planning commission meeting that the campground would not offer long-term stays for RV owners, instead closing for the colder months of November, December, January and February.
To facilitate the campground project proposal, the city negotiated a land swap with the developer in early 2023. In exchange for the site in question, the city acquired 30 acres to the north of Walmart, which has I-70 frontage and will likely draw more interest for future development, Sorrell said.
