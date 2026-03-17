Over 100K outages reported since Wednesday, AES says

Kabel said that the largest number of outages came Friday, Saturday and Sunday, when more than 77,500 customers lost power.

As of Monday afternoon, Kabel said that only one outage had through the weekend in the Coldwater area, where the poor weather knocked down 36 transmission poles.

A few hundred AES customers were without power Monday evening. As of 8:05 p.m., the most outages were in Preble County, where 330 customers were without power, followed by Montgomery County, where 161 customers were in the dark.