Over 100K outages reported since Wednesday, AES says

Yellow tape keeps people away from fallen power lines after thunderstorms and high winds March 11-16, 2026. AES / PROVIDED

Yellow tape keeps people away from fallen power lines after thunderstorms and high winds March 11-16, 2026. AES / PROVIDED
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After a series of stormy, windy days, there have been more than 100,000 outages in the AES coverage area.

According to spokesman Mary Ann Kabel, from Wednesday, March 11 through noon on Monday, a total of more than 119,000 customers lost power at one point or another.

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Kabel said that the largest number of outages came Friday, Saturday and Sunday, when more than 77,500 customers lost power.

As of Monday afternoon, Kabel said that only one outage had through the weekend in the Coldwater area, where the poor weather knocked down 36 transmission poles.

A few hundred AES customers were without power Monday evening. As of 8:05 p.m., the most outages were in Preble County, where 330 customers were without power, followed by Montgomery County, where 161 customers were in the dark.

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Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.