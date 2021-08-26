dayton-daily-news logo
Over 250 coronavirus cases in Dayton area schools so far, hundreds more quarantining

Julio Arquelles, age 13, receives his COVID-19 vaccine Friday June 4, 2021. Dayton Children’s partners with Boys & Girls Club of Dayton to offer COVID-19 vaccine clinic for individuals 12 years and older. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF
Julio Arquelles, age 13, receives his COVID-19 vaccine Friday June 4, 2021. Dayton Children’s partners with Boys & Girls Club of Dayton to offer COVID-19 vaccine clinic for individuals 12 years and older. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

By Jordan Laird
The Ohio Department of Health reported Thursday that there have been 234 cases of coronavirus in schools this academic year in Montgomery, Warren, Greene and Miami counties. That figure (172 student cases and 62 staff cases) is likely smaller than the actual number of confirmed cases.

The data lags and case number could already be much larger. John Steele, spokesman for Public Health-Dayton & Montgomery County explained that their office, for example, reported Montgomery County’s numbers to the state on Tuesday.

On the ODH website, 26 cases are reported in Lebanon City Schools. But the Lebanon Board of Education in a meeting Wednesday evening reported that 49 students have tested positive. For context, during Lebanon’s worst week last school year, it had 33 positive cases.

Among the other districts with the largest outbreaks reported on ODH’s website are Mason (28 cases), Centerville (24 cases), Northmont (23 cases), Kettering (18 cases) and Dayton (16 cases).

It’s hard to tell how many hundreds or thousands of area students and staff are quarantining due to exposure to these cases. In Lebanon alone, over 500 kids, about 10% of the district’s student population, have been identified as being in close contact with a case and are quarantining at home.

Shannon Cox, superintendent of the Montgomery County Educational Service Center, said she doesn’t have a sense of how many students and staff are quarantining due to exposure to these cases.

“I don’t know and the reason I don’t is because there is such a complicated investigation process that has to go through,” Cox said. “If a kid is testing positive, they literally have to keep track of who’s been with them within a certain distance, you have to go through was that person masked? Was that person vaccinated? You have to get hold of a parent to ask has your kid been vaccinated because we don’t have record of that. That sometimes even takes 12 hours … So that number is really changing pretty quickly.”

According to the Ohio Department of Health and other public health agencies, schools that are following the same stringent protocols from last academic year, including universal masking and maximizing physical distancing, do not have to send students and staff exposed to a positive coronavirus case in the classroom home to quarantine. But if a student or staff member is not wearing a mask and not vaccinated when they are exposed, they should quarantine.

Many of the districts with the largest outbreaks began this school year without requiring face masks for all students. Some districts like Northmont, Kettering and Centerville have announced mandates in the last week with their leadership citing cases and quarantines as driving factors.

Some schools, including Lebanon, aren’t requiring masks. The district called an emergency meeting on Wednesday night to discuss masks. Upset parents packed the room to decry the health department’s quarantine rules and speak against the school implementing mask mandate. The board made no decision Wednesday.

According to the Ohio Department of Health’s latest data, here are the area schools with at least one coronavirus case:

SchoolStudent coronavirus cases this school yearStaff coronavirus cases this school year
Beavercreek City72
Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Local31
Bethel Local10
Bethlehem Lutheran School15
Carlisle Local11
Carroll20
Cedar Cliff Local02
Centerville City204
Chaminade-Julienne20
Dayton City610
DECA PREP30
Fairborn City 42
Franklin City10
Greene County ESC01
Greene County Vocational School District11
Greeneview Local21
Kettering City School District162
Lebanon City206
Legacy Christian Academy112
Mason City244
Miami Valley Career Tech30
Miamisburg City81
Middletown Christian20
Montgomery County ESC01
Mother Maria Anna Brunner Catholic10
Northmont City194
Oakwood City11
Our Lady Of Rosary01
Springboro Community City30
Tipp City Exempted Village02
Trotwood-Madison City20
Troy City10
Vandalia-Butler City11
Xenia Community City66
Yellow Springs Exempted Village01

