Holiday at Home, AlterFest make Kettering ‘festival central’ this weekend

This year’s parade down the state route, also called Far Hills Avenue locally, includes Grand Marshal Bruce Duke, Kettering’s longest serving council member in the city’s history, and celebrity honoree actor Gary Sandy, a Fairmont High School grad who starred in the sitcom “WKRP in Cincinnati” from 1978-82.

It also features 17 floats and 117 total entries, including the Shriners and other favorites, said Lisa Rusak, president of the festival.

“We have fun for all ages at Kettering Holiday at Home this weekend,” she said. “We hope everyone enjoys Holiday at Home and has a great time.”

An area of Far Hills just south of its intersection with Stroop Road will close at 2 a.m. Monday, as will parts of Stroop east and west of Ohio 48, according to the Kettering Police Department.

Far Hills will be closed north to Dorothy Lane until about 1 p.m. Monday, when all three roads will reopen, police said. Signs for the closures and detours will be posted.

Much of the festival’s activities Sunday and Monday focus in and around Lincoln Park Civic Commons near the Kettering Government Center and Fairmont High School.

Live bands, entertainment, a children’s area and car shows are all scheduled both days, along with 22 food trucks, and 124 arts and crafts vendors.

Saturday night is expected to see considerable activity in and around East David Road with the Holiday at Home Gala starting at 6 p.m. at the Presidential Banquet Center not far from the second night of AlterFest.

Alter High School’s fundraiser of more than 40 years runs from Friday 6 p.m. to midnight, and Saturday and Sunday from noon to midnight.

Each day will feature three live bands, food trucks and beverages, kids’ rides and games, and adult games of chance.

AlterFest will also include performances from the high school band and the Lancerettes.