OVI checkpoint planned in Trotwood this evening

Multiple agencies will be conducting a moving OVI sobriety checkpoint in Trotwood this evening.
The Trotwood Police Department, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the Montgomery County Combined Agency OVI Task Force will conduct the checkpoint in the areas of 5120 Salem Avenue and 4825 Salem Avenue at 6:30 p.m.
The goals of the sobriety checkpoint are to provide public awareness to the consequences of driving under the influence, reduce the number of impaired drivers on the roadways, reduce the number of alcohol-related traffic crashes and make the roadways a safer place to travel, according to the Trotwood Police Department.
“Help us keep the roadways safe for everyone by not drinking and driving or choosing a designated driver,” says a statement from Trotwood police.
