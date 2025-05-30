Breaking: Supreme Court ruling stops protection for Haitians: ‘question of life or death’

OVI checkpoint planned in Trotwood this evening

ajc.com

Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

Multiple agencies will be conducting a moving OVI sobriety checkpoint in Trotwood this evening.

The Trotwood Police Department, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the Montgomery County Combined Agency OVI Task Force will conduct the checkpoint in the areas of 5120 Salem Avenue and 4825 Salem Avenue at 6:30 p.m.

The goals of the sobriety checkpoint are to provide public awareness to the consequences of driving under the influence, reduce the number of impaired drivers on the roadways, reduce the number of alcohol-related traffic crashes and make the roadways a safer place to travel, according to the Trotwood Police Department.

“Help us keep the roadways safe for everyone by not drinking and driving or choosing a designated driver,” says a statement from Trotwood police.

In Other News
1
Historic Roman Catholic church declared a loss, fire department says
2
Local sites will support hefty new defense contracts
3
Repaving of major Kettering road starts next week, stretches 3 miles
4
Kettering Health expands walk-in availability to specialty care sites...
5
‘Hyperfixation’ meals stay in the daily rotation until you are utterly...

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.