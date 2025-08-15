OVI checkpoints to take place in Riverside tonight

Two sobriety checkpoints are scheduled to take place tonight in Riverside.
The Combined Agency OVI Task Force of Montgomery County will conduct the checkpoints from 6:45 to 11:45 p.m. in the 2600 block of Harshman Road and the 600 block of Woodman Drive.
Task Force officers, Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies and Riverside and Dayton police officers will also perform roadside checks for drug and alcohol impairment.
The checkpoints and patrols aim to remove intoxicated drivers from the roads and decrease the number of OVI-related crashes.
A nationwide Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign is continuing through Sept. 1 to educate people of the dangers and consequences of impaired driving.
