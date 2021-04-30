OVI driver gets 4 years in prison in Greene County wrong-way injury crash

Kevin R. Sanchez Rodas, 25, of Dayton, pleaded guilty Friday in Greene County Common Pleas Court to two counts of aggravated vehicular assault, according to a release from the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office.

Sanchez was driving the wrong way around midnight May 4, 2020, on state Route 444, which is a divided highway in Bath Twp. close to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. He struck another car head-on, which caused serious injuries to the other driver and a child riding in the car.