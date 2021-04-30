OVI driver gets 4 years in prison in Greene County wrong-way injury crash

An impaired driver who whose blood-alcohol level was more than 3½ times Ohio’s legal driving limit was sentenced Friday to four years in prison following a wrong-way crash last May.
Kevin R. Sanchez Rodas, 25, of Dayton, pleaded guilty Friday in Greene County Common Pleas Court to two counts of aggravated vehicular assault, according to a release from the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office.
Sanchez was driving the wrong way around midnight May 4, 2020, on state Route 444, which is a divided highway in Bath Twp. close to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. He struck another car head-on, which caused serious injuries to the other driver and a child riding in the car.
A 30-year-old Fairborn woman was taken to Miami Valley Hospital and her 3-year-old daughter was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital, both with injuries described as serious.
Sanchez suffered minor injuries in the crash but was not taken to a hospital. Troopers arrested Sanchez, and a urine sample revealed his blood-alcohol level at the time of the crash was 0.281, which is more than 3½ times Ohio’s 0.08 legal driving limit, according to the crash report and prosecutor’s office.