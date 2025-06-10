Breaking: Man shot, killed in Fairborn Monday night

Owners close Thai Street Noodles in Kettering; family to open new restaurant in Troy

Tee Nee Thai Cuisine to open in the former location of Al’s Pizza.
Thai Street Noodles has closed at 5844 Bigger Road in Kettering. NATALIE JONES/STAFF

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

Local News
By
1 hour ago
As Thai Street Noodles closes its doors in Kettering, the owner’s family has plans to open a new restaurant in Troy.

A sign posted at the restaurant states, “Due to the family’s move, Thai Street Noodles is now permanently closed. Thank you for supporting us since 2019 until the present.”

Owner Pim Tintong said they closed the restaurant at 5844 Bigger Road on May 31. They tried to keep the restaurant going with their friends running the business, but the landlord of the building wouldn’t let them sell the business to someone else without them being a guarantor on the lease, Tintong said.

Tintong’s husband and sister, who had owned Siam Express in Huber Heights, are planning to open Tee Nee Thai Cuisine in the former location of Al’s Pizza at 13 S. Weston Road in Troy.

The restaurant is expected to open this month.

In the meantime, customers are encouraged to visit their other restaurant — Nida Thai Cuisine at 853 E. Franklin St. in Centerville.

