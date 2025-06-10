Owners close Thai Street Noodles in Kettering; family to open new restaurant in Troy

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Owner Pim Tintong said they closed the restaurant at 5844 Bigger Road on May 31. They tried to keep the restaurant going with their friends running the business, but the landlord of the building wouldn’t let them sell the business to someone else without them being a guarantor on the lease, Tintong said.

Tintong’s husband and sister, who had owned Siam Express in Huber Heights, are planning to open Tee Nee Thai Cuisine in the former location of Al’s Pizza at 13 S. Weston Road in Troy.

The restaurant is expected to open this month.

In the meantime, customers are encouraged to visit their other restaurant — Nida Thai Cuisine at 853 E. Franklin St. in Centerville.