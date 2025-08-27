Pair sentenced in Trotwood homicide, arson fire

A man's body was found inside a Gardendale Avenue house, where Trotwood firefighters rescued four dogs on March 11, 2023. CONTRIBUTED

A man's body was found inside a Gardendale Avenue house, where Trotwood firefighters rescued four dogs on March 11, 2023. CONTRIBUTED
33 minutes ago
Two people were sentenced Wednesday in the death of a man whose body was found in a burning house in Trotwood.

What were they sentenced to?

• James Norman, 24, was sentenced to 25 to 30.5 years in prison, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

• Bryhana Murphy, 27, was sentenced to 18 to 23.5 years in prison.

James Norman. Photo courtesy Miami Valley Jails.

Bryhana Murphy

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

What were they convicted of?

• Murphy and Norman pleaded guilty to one count each of involuntary manslaughter and aggravated burglary in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

Norman also pleaded guilty to an aggravated arson charge.

Who was involved?

• Murphy, Norman, Icesse Messiah and Savon Davis were charged in connection to the murder of 26-year-old Jaykwan D. Hardy.

• A jury found Messiah guilty of four counts of murder, two counts each of aggravated burglary and felonious assault and one count of burglary following a trial earlier this month, according to the prosecutor’s office. She is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 24.

• Davis previously pleaded guilty to one count each of involuntary manslaughter and aggravated burglary and was sentenced to 18 to 22.5 years in prison.

Icesse Messiah

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Savon Anthony Davis | Photo courtesy of Montgomery County Jail

What are they accused of?

• In March 2023, Hardy’s body was found in a bedroom after a house fire in the 5300 block of Gardendale Avenue in Trotwood.

• He had been shot multiple times.

• Items were missing from the home, including his car, according to the prosecutor’s office.

• Trotwood police said Hardy’s death began as a plot to steal things from his home.

