Pair sentenced in Trotwood homicide, arson fire

Two people were sentenced Wednesday in the death of a man whose body was found in a burning house in Trotwood.
What were they sentenced to?
• James Norman, 24, was sentenced to 25 to 30.5 years in prison, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Bryhana Murphy, 27, was sentenced to 18 to 23.5 years in prison.
What were they convicted of?
• Murphy and Norman pleaded guilty to one count each of involuntary manslaughter and aggravated burglary in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.
• Norman also pleaded guilty to an aggravated arson charge.
Who was involved?
• Murphy, Norman, Icesse Messiah and Savon Davis were charged in connection to the murder of 26-year-old Jaykwan D. Hardy.
• A jury found Messiah guilty of four counts of murder, two counts each of aggravated burglary and felonious assault and one count of burglary following a trial earlier this month, according to the prosecutor’s office. She is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 24.
• Davis previously pleaded guilty to one count each of involuntary manslaughter and aggravated burglary and was sentenced to 18 to 22.5 years in prison.
What are they accused of?
• In March 2023, Hardy’s body was found in a bedroom after a house fire in the 5300 block of Gardendale Avenue in Trotwood.
• He had been shot multiple times.
• Items were missing from the home, including his car, according to the prosecutor’s office.
• Trotwood police said Hardy’s death began as a plot to steal things from his home.
