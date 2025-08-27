Pair sentenced in Trotwood homicide, arson fire

• James Norman, 24, was sentenced to 25 to 30.5 years in prison, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

• Bryhana Murphy, 27, was sentenced to 18 to 23.5 years in prison.

What were they convicted of?

• Murphy and Norman pleaded guilty to one count each of involuntary manslaughter and aggravated burglary in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

• Norman also pleaded guilty to an aggravated arson charge.

Who was involved?

• Murphy, Norman, Icesse Messiah and Savon Davis were charged in connection to the murder of 26-year-old Jaykwan D. Hardy.

• A jury found Messiah guilty of four counts of murder, two counts each of aggravated burglary and felonious assault and one count of burglary following a trial earlier this month, according to the prosecutor’s office. She is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 24.

• Davis previously pleaded guilty to one count each of involuntary manslaughter and aggravated burglary and was sentenced to 18 to 22.5 years in prison.

What are they accused of?

• In March 2023, Hardy’s body was found in a bedroom after a house fire in the 5300 block of Gardendale Avenue in Trotwood.

• He had been shot multiple times.

• Items were missing from the home, including his car, according to the prosecutor’s office.

• Trotwood police said Hardy’s death began as a plot to steal things from his home.