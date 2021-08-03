Pandemic brings another chance for Ohioans to dispute property tax values

While homeowners can submit a COVID-19 complaint, it would be difficult for a residential property owner to show that their property’s value should be reduced due to the pandemic, Keith said.

“Given the state of the real estate market, we do not anticipate that residential properties will be successful in COVID-19 complaints. Home values have generally remained strong through the pandemic,” he said.

When a Montgomery County property owner files a COVID-19 complaint, they will need to provide an opinion of their property’s value as it was during the pandemic on Oct. 1, 2020. After the complaint is submitted, the property owner will be scheduled for a hearing later this year by Zoom video conference or telephone, where they can make their case for a change in value.

Property owners should bring evidence to the hearing to show how the COVID-19 pandemic or a COVID-19 health order affected their property’s value, and they should be prepared to answer questions about any COVID-19 relief funds they received.

According to Keith, some examples of evidence to bring to a hearing include:

--- An appraisal from around Oct. 1, 2020 that uses the income approach and discusses how the pandemic affected the property’s value

--- Income and expense reports comparing 2020 with prior years, which could include changes in collected rent

--- Documentation or testimony of the costs and limitations of complying with COVID-19 health orders

--- Information submitted as part of business interruption insurance claims or COVID-19 relief or grant programs through the Small Business Administration or local governments

If a COVID-19 complaint is successful, and the Board of Revision issues a change in value, that change will affect property taxes payable in 2021. If a property owner who has already paid their 2021 taxes receives a value reduction this way, they will be issued a tax refund, according to the Auditor’s Office.

Normally, property owners can only challenge their property’s value once per three-year property value update cycle. But a property owner can submit a COVID-19 complaint even if they have already filed a normal challenge to their property’s value.

For Montgomery County property owners, more information and the form can be found online at mc-bor.org.