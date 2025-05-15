Panera Bread closes one of its Dayton restaurants

The Panera Bread restaurant on Miller Lane in Butler Twp. has permanently closed its doors.
A sign was recently posted at the 6550 Miller Lane location thanking customers for years of patronage and referring them to nearby Panera restaurants.
Area locations still in operation include the Panera at 8104 Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights, and at 9194 N. Main St. in Englewood.
The Butler Twp. location, which shares a parking lot with the nearby Drury Inn & Suites and Red Lobster, is situated just west of I-75, north of Benchwood Road.
The restaurant sat vacant this week, the Panera Bread name, awnings, and signage removed from the property.
Panera Bread is a fast casual bakery-cafe with headquarters in Fenton, Missouri.
Dayton-area Panera Bread locations are operated by Warren, Ohio-based Covelli Enterprises. Covelli Enterprises did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the Butler Twp. location.
About the Author